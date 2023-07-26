Julie and Todd Chrisley’s ‘nightmare’ prison conditions — from ‘no air conditioning’ to ‘rattlesnakes,’ kids say

Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing “inhumane conditions” in their separate prisons, according to children Savannah and Chase.

As if years-long prison sentences and time away from family weren’t trying enough for imprisoned reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, the two are now experiencing “inhumane” conditions at their respective facilities, their children allege.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s awful,” daughter Savannah Chrisley said in the latest episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

Siblings and “Chrisley Knows Best” co-stars Savannah, 25, and Chase, 27, provided listeners with an update Tuesday about their parents’ time in prison.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. The husband and wife began their prison sentences in January at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington, respectively.

Chase, who said he recently visited his father (who is serving a 12-year sentence), claimed his parents “have no air.

“No air-conditioning. ... They’re both in states where it gets 100-plus degrees and there’s not air-conditioning,” he said. Like a number of other states, Florida and Kentucky are facing rising temperatures with the summer heat.

Savannah chimed in, claiming that her mother (who is serving seven years) has “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her.” Chase corrected his sister, saying the alleged animals in their mother’s space are not rattlesnakes but another type of poisonous snake. Savannah also claimed her parents’ separate facilities both have black mold, asbestos and lead-based paint.

“It’s not ‘Fear Factor,’” Chase responded.

“I mean, Chase, it is prison so we’re not going to sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons,” Savannah added. “It’s prison, so people don’t have any sympathy for it.”

The siblings also alleged that the federal facilities hide the harsh conditions when a Bureau of Prison director comes to inspect. Savannah claimed that the prisons get advance notice of inspections.

A representative for the Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on any “anecdotal allegations” or specific inmates, but noted that its facilities follow Environmental Protection Agency and other official guidelines. All “adults in custody” have unlimited access to drinking water, he said, and ventilation is monitored.

“We can assure you all AICs have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola and the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, as one of our highest priorities is the safety of BOP employees and AICs,” the representative said via email.

“Every BOP facility, including FPC Pensacola and FMC Lexington have contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary.”

Despite the alleged conditions, Savannah and Chase — who broke off his engagement with fiancée Emmy Medders this week — maintained a positive outlook, telling listeners their parents are “doing fine with what they’re given.”

“The truth is that they are in inhumane conditions, but ... they’re keeping their sanity and they’re putting one foot in front of the other,” Savannah said. “So they’re not giving up. There is no admission of guilt.”

Later in the episode, Savannah revealed she intends to send a letter to “all U.S. senators” about her family’s difficult experience with the legal process.

“Our case, our trial and our experience with the Justice Department has been riddled with errors and inconsistencies. At every turn, the blindfolds of justice that were supposed to protect were allowed to be lifted,” Savannah read. “Instead of facts being presented as the basis of the prosecution, our family name was highlighted as an attempt to arouse and alarm the jury.”

For months, Savannah has been open about her frustrations with the federal legal system and how her parents’ imprisonment has taken a toll on her life. However, she hasn’t been the only Chrisley to speak out. In June, Todd’s mother, Faye, said she has been “in a real dark place” trying to keep up with the family while her son serves his sentence.

“I know that there [is] going to be light at the end of the tunnel,” she said on granddaughter Lindsie Chrisley‘s “The Southern Tea” podcast. “We’re going to come out bigger and better because what [Todd and Julie] were accused of is wrong.”