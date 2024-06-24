Julie Chrisley to be resentenced in bank fraud, tax evasion case, appeals court decides

Reality star Julie Chrisley, known for “Chrisley Knows Best,” was sentenced two years ago to serve seven years in federal prison.

Things are looking up for “Chrisley Knows Best” mom Julie Chrisley.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Friday said it will vacate the former USA Network reality star’s current prison sentence for tax evasion. According to court documents obtained by local outlet WSBTV, the district court said it “did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable” for multiple years of fraud also involving her husband Todd Chrisley and their accountant Peter Tarantino starting in 2007.

“We cannot independently find it in the record,” the court document says.

The appeals court said it will hand her case back to the district court “to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture” relating to her new sentence. Julie, 51, is carrying out her prison sentence in a facility in Lexington, Ky.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd, 56, was initially sentenced to 12 years in Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie was initially ordered to serve seven years. Last year, both received reductions in their sentences: Todd is set to be released nearly two years earlier than originally scheduled, and Julie 14 months earlier.

The appeal court’s decision Friday marks a victory for the Chrisley family, whose lawyers have been working to appeal the stars’ verdict and prison sentences since late last year.

Attorney Jay Surgent, one of Julie and Todd’s legal representatives, told The Times in an email statement Monday that his team is “pleased” with the decision and noted that Julie may be eligible for an earlier release. While disappointed that the appeals court did not remand Todd, Surgent said he is hopeful for further appeal efforts.

“We also have other legal maneuvers that will be implemented on Todd’s behalf,” Surgent said.

Savannah Chrisley, the couple’s eldest daughter, broke the news of her mother’s appeal on Saturday. “Didn’t necessarily go as we had hoped but we do have a little win,” the 26-year-old “Unlocked” podcast host said on Instagram.

“For that I am grateful and I hope and pray that the judge can send her home,” Savannah said, before adding she is confident her mother “will be coming sooner rather than later.”

Later in her video, she added: “I have some other ideas up my sleeve to get dad home.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.