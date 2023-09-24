Five people taken to hospital for drug overdoses in Long Beach

Five people were found in need of medical treatment for possible drug overdoses in Long Beach early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded at 2:52 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Grand Avenue and found four men and one woman in need of medical treatment, said Jennifer Serafin, spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.

Fire department paramedics transported the five patients to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing, Serafin said.