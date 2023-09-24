Miami Dolphins honor slain L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot and killed on Sept. 16 while sitting in his patrol car.

Before blowing out the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins honored Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a fan of the franchise who was gunned down Sept. 16 in what authorities have described as an ambush.

Deputy William Warner, who trained Clinkunbroomer, told The Times he often teased him about his allegiance to the Dolphins and would ask his trainee when he was going to start backing his team, the San Francisco 49ers. Clinkunbroomer’s response: “The 49ers suck, sir.”

The Dolphins posted on X, the social media site formerly called Twitter, a photograph of a Dolphins jersey with “Clinkunbroomer” on the back, as well as the message, “Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept, who was tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”

Advertisement

California ‘We’re hurting’: Murder charge announced in deputy’s slaying as fiancée, family grieve Kevin Cataneo Salazar faces one count of murder with special circumstances of lying in wait, firing from a car and personal use of a firearm, a .22-caliber revolver, according to the criminal complaint.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot to death in his patrol car while on duty in Palmdale.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, has been charged with his murder. The Palmdale resident, described by his mother as a paranoid schizophrenic, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.