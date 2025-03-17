Advertisement
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy dies in traffic collision

A car is stopped at an intersection near a badly damaged vehicle.
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a major crash Monday morning in Victorville. The incident occurred about 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads.
(KTLA)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic collision in Victorville on Monday, according to multiple news reports.

The crash occurred at 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads, according to an X post by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A sheriff’s department SUV appeared to be ripped in two at the scene of the crash and a black sedan had front-end damage with deployed airbags, KNBC-TV reported.

A deputy involved in the crash was killed, KTLA-TV reported. There had been a pursuit reported in the area before the crash, the station reported.

“There are injuries, however, we are not able to confirm the extent due to live wires down in the area,” Gloria Orejel, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told Victor Valley News Group.

Orejel said officials from Southern California Edison were en route to assist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

