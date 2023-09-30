Former Anaheim City Councilman Jordan Brandman found dead at his home

Former Anaheim City Councilman Jordan Brandman, who became the city’s first openly gay council member after he was first elected in 2012, was found dead at his home Friday night, officials said.

Police responded to Brandman’s home about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check, according to a statement from the city. Officers found the 43-year-old Brandman unresponsive.

There were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death remains under investigation, officials said.

“It is with sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of former Council Member Brandman,” Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken, said in a news release. “Any loss of life in our city is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to all who knew Jordan and who are now coping with the news of his passing.”

In 2016, Brandman lost his bid for reelection by 72 votes. He got a new job working for a consulting firm co-owned by a prominent lobbyist who did work in Anaheim.

Brandman was reelected to the council in 2018. But he resigned in 2021 after texts he sent using crude and sexist language to disparage another council member became public.

Brandman struggled with mental health issues during his second term in office and at one point took time off from work.

Police twice visited his apartment on welfare checks during this time.

Buena Park Councilman Connor Traut said Saturday that he considered Brandman a close friend.

“Even during those times when it seemed his whole world was falling apart around him, he had a very caring heart,” Traut said. “Jordan meant the world to a lot of people. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Traut mentioned that Brandman seemed optimistic for the future, especially as his friend just recently moved to a new home. Traut had planned a surprise housewarming visit to Brandman when he learned of his passing.

Brandman’s death comes amid a sprawling FBI investigation into political corruption in Anaheim that became public in 2022.

Since that time, three people have pleaded guilty to corruption-related criminal charges, including Harry Sidhu, the city’s former mayor.

Before his death, Brandman gave a tell-all story to The Times about the extensive influence of lobbyists on city politics based on his experiences in office.