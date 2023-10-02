Advertisement
California

Powerball jackpot at $1.04 billion, with the next chance to win on Monday night

A close-up of a cashier handing a lottery ticket to a customer at a liquor store
A customer buys a lottery ticket at Foremost Liquor Store in South Pasadena.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing after the drawing this weekend did not turn up a big winner.

The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.04 billion, the fourth-largest in history. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.

There’s a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball officials. Tickets to play are $2.

To win the grand prize, Powerball players must match all five white numbers drawn and the red Powerball number. The jackpot can be split if multiple people win.

On Saturday, seven tickets matched all five white balls to win $1-million prizes, including two that doubled that prize with the Power Play feature, but none matched all six numbers.

The largest Powerball jackpot reached $2.04 billion last year, which matched a ticket that was sold at an Altadena gas station.

The latest jackpot winner came when a $1-billion ticket was sold July 19 at the Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles.

Powerball is played in 45 states and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

California
