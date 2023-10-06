Advertisement
California

Climbing instructor falls to his death on Yosemite’s El Capitan, according to report

A view of El Capitan from El Capitan meadow inside Yosemite National Park
A view of El Capitan from El Capitan Meadow on July 12. A climbing instructor fell to his death on the rock face, according to a report.
(Marc Martin/Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A climbing instructor fell to his death on Yosemite’s El Captain, according to a report, marking the latest accident on the iconic rock peak that is a favorite among rock climbers.

Climber Tom Evans reported on his ElCap Report website that a Korean climbing school instructor died Sept. 28 after he “went down to fix lines to the deck and went off the end of his rope” from Sickle Ledge on the Nose.

“Ours is a close knit climbing community here in Yosemite and we all mourn his loss and send condolences to his friends and family in this difficult time,” Evans said.

Representatives for Yosemite National Park didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Several hikers and climbers have been injured or died over the past few years after falling from the 7,500-foot rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

Last month, a U.S. Air Force flight instructor rescued a hiker who fell 80 feet from Half Dome in Yosemite during heavy winds and hail.

In 2018, two men were killed when they fell from El Capitan while climbing the very demanding Freeblast route on the sheer granite wall, according to park officials.

California
Summer Lin

