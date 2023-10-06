Man faces vandalism and attempted hate crime charges after spray-painting swastikas on vehicles in L.A.

Felony vandalism and attempted hate crime charges were filed this week against a man suspected of spray-painting swastikas on more than a dozen vehicles in Los Angeles County, prosecutors said.

Robert Haymore, 37, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted hate crimes for allegedly displaying a Nazi symbol on private property and eight counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Haymore is accused of defacing at least eight vehicles with swastikas in May, according to the criminal complaint. He was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in a separate case in October 2018.

He is being held on $35,000 bail, with his next court hearing scheduled for Oct. 27, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records.

Haymore was arrested Oct. 3 in the 1700 block of Centinela Avenue in Inglewood by the Sheriff’s Department, officials said in a news release. He is suspected of being responsible for 13 or more incidents of hate crime vandalism.

Haymore allegedly used green spray paint to draw swastikas on the outside of people’s cars parked on public streets, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Department encourages victims to contact Det. Jan Wong at the Major Crimes Bureau at 323-267-4819.

