Gas prices continue to drop across the U.S., but Californians still have to pay more

Gas prices continue to drop across the United States this week, while prices at the pump in California remain about the same.

The national average for regular gasoline was $3.64 Thursday, compared to $3.76 a gallon a week ago, according to the American Automobile Assn. The organization said the price of gas is falling due to the falling cost of oil.

“Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the seasonal swoon picks up momentum,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a news release. “At least one state has locations selling gas below $3 a gallon, and we should begin to see more states join in over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, prices at the pump for Californians are still higher than those in other states, with drivers paying an average of $5.70 for a gallon of regular gasoline on Thursday, compared to $5.46 a month ago.

Global oil prices increased by 4% in the wake of the war between Israel and Palestine, but energy experts say the war isn’t likely to impact gasoline and oil prices.

“As always, a certain amount of short-term speculation takes hold in these situations,” John Graves of Graves & Co., an oil and gas consultancy, told USA TODAY. “But I think the overall impact on prices at the pump will be muted.”