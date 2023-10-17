Jack in the Box worker in Winnetka stabbed during night shift

A person who was working at the Jack in the Box in Winnetka is taken by ambulance to a hospital after being stabbed on the job early Tuesday.

An employee of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Winnetka was stabbed during an altercation outside the eatery early Tuesday but is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Fellow employees who heard about the assault said they were shaken by the news.

“I didn’t expect something like that coming into work,” said Luis Chable, who arrived for his shift early Tuesday to learn about the attack on his co-worker. He said he was thinking about how staff members need to be on guard, especially at night.

The employee was stabbed just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the fast food restaurant in the 6800 block of De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The unidentified suspect approached the employee demanding to enter the location and an argument ensued, said LAPD spokesperson Annie Moran. The suspect was denied entry, and at some point, the person stabbed the victim before running from the location.

Chable said the employee is doing OK.

The assailant hasn’t been located, Moran said.

Jack in the Box officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.