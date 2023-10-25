Man allegedly invades Studio City home, threatens Jewish family, yells ‘Free Palestine’
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a Studio City home and threatening the Jewish occupants — an incident authorities say is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
The home invasion was reported around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect, identified as Daniel Garcia, is accused of entering the home’s backyard and trying to kick in a door; he was held at bay by an occupant, who then contacted the police.
Garcia, who was wearing only underwear, was allegedly heard yelling “Free Palestine” and “Kill Jews,” the LAPD said in a release.
Police said the victims were identified as being “of Jewish descent.”
Footage captured by KTTV-TV Channel 11 showed the suspect yelling, “Free Palestine” several times after being placed into the back of an LAPD vehicle.
In additional video taken by a neighbor, the man can be heard yelling incoherent responses to police and stating that he was not armed.
“Garcia, possibly suffering from mental illness, acted alone and his actions appeared motivated by the victims’ religious beliefs,” the LAPD said.
Garcia may have had previous contacts with the victims, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of stalking and making criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement. He is being held in lieu of $225,000 bail.
In a statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the incident a “vile act of hate.”
“In the wake of the terror and violence inflicted over the previous weeks, this is one of the worst fears of Jewish families across our country — hatred spilling across the threshold, destroying the sense of safety and sanctuary in a home,” Bass said. “We remain steadfast in support of the Jewish people. The people of Los Angeles will not cower to hate.”
Bass said the LAPD would continue to conduct increased patrols and called on officials “to take action to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable.”
