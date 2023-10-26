Advertisement
California

What caused speeding BMW to crash, killing 4 Pepperdine students? Dueling claims amid murder charges

Clockwise from left, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams and Asha Weir.
(Pepperdine University)
By Richard Winton
Jeremy ChildsKaren Garcia
Share

More details are emerging — as well as disputes about the circumstances — in the crash on Pacific Coast Highway that killed four Pepperdine University students last week.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams were sisters in the Alpha Phi sorority and seniors at the university. Authorities say they were standing near several parked vehicles in the 21600 block of PCH in Malibu when a BMW barreled into the cars and then struck the women shortly before 9 p.m. Oct. 17.

Here is a review of what we know from Times reporting:

Flowers near the site where four Pepperdine students were killed
Flowers are placed near the site where the four Pepperdine students were killed.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

What do authorities say happened?

Los Angeles County prosecutors allege the driver, Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, was speeding at 104 mph. The stretch of road has a speed limit of 45 mph.

Investigators have determined that Bohm was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, but the onboard computer of his car shows he was traveling in excess of 100 mph before he lost control, law enforcement sources not authorized to publicly discuss the case told The Times.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2023 - Sheriff deputies approach the scene where four women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu on October 18, 2023. A 22-year-old man was arrested after plowing into the pedestrians and parked cars. The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway where they found the victims of the crash, along with the severely damaged vehicles. The crash began when the suspect lost control of his BMW and slammed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the women, who were standing on the side of the road. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Driver sped at 104 mph in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students, D.A. says

Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Oct. 25, 2023

It was that data, along with statements by Bohm that he was familiar with the stretch of PCH and that he was aware of the posted 45-mph speed limit, that led to murder charges against him, sources say.

Bohm faces four counts of malice murder and four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said during a Wednesday news conference, adding that the charges stem from Bohm’s “complete disregard for the life of others.”

“When you are driving at 104 mph in [a] 45-mph [zone], the only conclusion is you have a complete disregard for life,” Gascón said Wednesday in announcing the charges.

Malibu, CA - October 23: Karen Russell, whose son, Connor Michael Budge was killed in a car accident on Mulholland Highway in 2021 spoke at the city council meeting. Residents and business owners along PCH and in the Malibu community will be at the city council meeting tonight addressing the council on the four women killed last week and a call to action on the number of deaths occurring along Pacific Coast Highway on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Malibu, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Enraged’: PCH crash is focus of emotional Malibu council meeting, where speakers demand change

Nearly 30 people spoke at Monday’s emotional Malibu City Council meeting, expressing grief and anger about the deadly danger posed by a stretch of PCH.

Oct. 26, 2023

What does Bohm’s attorney say?

But Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, says his client was not traveling that fast. He also has forwarded a claim to prosecutors alleging that another vehicle was involved in the crash. He said Wednesday that his client was the victim of a road-rage incident that night.

“They ignored evidence of a second car,” Kraut told The Times. “My client was getting away from the guy chasing him.”

Advertisement

Kraut said another driver “came into the lane and clipped him” and Bohm “hit the brakes.”

“The evidence turned over showed at max [he was going] 70 mph,” Kraut said of the information he has received in the case, adding that his client has “totally cooperated” with the investigation and passed a field sobriety test.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Arens told reporters Wednesday at the news conference that he had “no evidence” that the crash stemmed from an alleged road-rage incident.

MALIBU, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2023 - Youth leave flowers at the scene where four women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on October 18, 2023. A 22-year-old man was arrested after plowing into the pedestrians and parked cars. The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway where they found the victims of the crash, along with the severely damaged vehicles. The crash began when the suspect lost control of his BMW and slammed into multiple parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the women, who were standing on the side of the road. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

After deaths of four Pepperdine students on Pacific Coast Highway, a memorial and a call to action

After four young women were struck and killed by a car on Pacific Coast Highway, their friends shared warm memories amid their grief.

Oct. 20, 2023

How has Malibu responded to the crash?

There has been an outpouring of grief for the victims as well as demands that officials do more to improve pedestrian safety on PCH, which has been the site of numerous accidents.

The City Council unanimously voted this week to ask staff for a report and to consider a motion to declare an emergency, which would free up resources within its jurisdiction to make PCH safer. But before those actions, nearly 30 people stood up to express their grief and anger about the deadly dangers posed by the stretch of road where the young women were killed.

Michel Shane is a film producer and father of Emily, who was killed at age 13 by a speeding driver while she was walking on the sidewalk along PCH in Malibu in 2010. Shane made a documentary around the incident and told The Times prior to the start of the meeting that he was on hand to push for the California Department of Transportation to make changes to improve safety.

A petition Shane created on Oct. 20 as a call to action has garnered more than 4,000 signatures.

Residents and business owners have said speeding is a chronic problem in the area where the accident occurred. They blame Caltrans District 7 for a lack of change.

Over the last 10 years, Caltrans has counted more than 4,000 collisions along PCH in Malibu, with the primary causes being speeding and improper turns, the city says. After the Oct. 17 crash, Malibu outlined the traffic safety improvements it had already made, including pedestrian crosswalk improvements and traffic signal synchronization.

But those who spoke at Monday’s meeting were demanding that more be done: speed cameras added, the speed limit reduced and more sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers policing the highway.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement