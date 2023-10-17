4 killed in violent multi-vehicle crash in Malibu

One of the involved vehicles in a deadly crash in Malibu is seen on its side on Tuesday night.

Four people died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one overturned, authorities said.

PCH was closed in both directions between Carbon Canyon Road and Las Flores Canyon Road for law enforcement to investigate the crash.

PCH closed in both directions from Carbon Cyn to Las Flores Cyn due to a multiple vehicle traffic collision with fatalities. Unknown ETA at this time. Please avoid the area, use alternate route. @CityMalibu @TheMalibuTimes @thelocalmalibu @malibudailynews @acornnewspaper @991KBU pic.twitter.com/VTHDYOQWho — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) October 18, 2023

This is a developing story.