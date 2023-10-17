Advertisement
California

4 killed in violent multi-vehicle crash in Malibu

Police cruisers with lights flashing are parked in the dark alongside a mangled car.
One of the involved vehicles in a deadly crash in Malibu is seen on its side on Tuesday night.
(KTLA-TV)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Four people died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one overturned, authorities said.

PCH was closed in both directions between Carbon Canyon Road and Las Flores Canyon Road for law enforcement to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

