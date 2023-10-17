4 killed in violent multi-vehicle crash in Malibu
Four people died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway.
Several vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one overturned, authorities said.
PCH was closed in both directions between Carbon Canyon Road and Las Flores Canyon Road for law enforcement to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story.
