Two children dead, two others injured following child abuse call in Lancaster
Deputies responding to a child abuse call in Lancaster on Saturday found four children under the age of 10 with cuts to their bodies. Two of the children were later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a male adult “person of interest” has been detained following the incident, which took place in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 in Lancaster, according to a news release. No additional information was immediately provided about the man detained.
The call, which came at 11:50 p.m., stated that “children were being harmed at the location,” according to the news release. “Upon arrival, deputies contacted a female adult and conducted a check of the location.”
The four children were transported to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead and two are stable with non-life threatening injuries.
“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation,” according to the news release. “The investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.