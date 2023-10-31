Photos: Actors scare up spooky costumes for Halloween on the picket lines

Witches, black cats, jack-o’-lanterns, spiders, cowboys and vampires lurked outside Netflix’s offices in Los Angeles this week in the latest group effort by striking actors to spook the major Hollywood studios into agreeing to their demands and bringing an end to the work stoppage that has haunted the entertainment industry for months.

The performers union, SAG-AFTRA, hosted two Halloween pickets on Tuesday, “Double, Double, Toil and Trouble!” at Netflix and “Spooky Solidarity Day” at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

Check out who they dress up as on this spooky picket line at Netflix.

1 2 1. Abby Rizo, left and Mika Dyo came dressed as actor Pedro Pascal, based on a photo of Pascal himself picketing. 2. Isaac Burks dressed as a mariachi.

1 2 1. Martin Perea, who is not a member of SAG-AFTRA but said he felt compelled to come out and show his support, dressed up as union President Fran Drescher’s iconic TV show character, “The Nanny.” 2. Jeffrey Johnson wears a costume of his own creation, “Captain Black,” from his 2017 film of the same name.

1 2 1. Thando Skwatsha, wearing his best “baby” costume. 2. Adrian Dev, a strike captain, channeled his alter ego, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

1 2 1. Cameron Laventure, right, as Link from “The Legend of Zelda” and Ari Fromm as Todd, with their dog as Mr. Peanutbutter, from “BoJack Horseman.” 2. Stevie Nelson as Rosie the Picketer.

1 2 1. Mykle McCoslin, a national board member from Texas, dressed as an L.A. woman. 2. Da’rrel Hobbs came as the “South Park” character Token dressed as a Vulcan from “Star Trek.”