Advertisement
California

Photos: Actors scare up spooky costumes for Halloween on the picket lines

A group photo of actors, most in masks or other costume and many holding picket signs
Striking actors in Halloween costumes posed outside Netflix headquarters on Tuesday.
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Share

Witches, black cats, jack-o’-lanterns, spiders, cowboys and vampires lurked outside Netflix’s offices in Los Angeles this week in the latest group effort by striking actors to spook the major Hollywood studios into agreeing to their demands and bringing an end to the work stoppage that has haunted the entertainment industry for months.

The performers union, SAG-AFTRA, hosted two Halloween pickets on Tuesday, “Double, Double, Toil and Trouble!” at Netflix and “Spooky Solidarity Day” at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.

Check out who they dress up as on this spooky picket line at Netflix.

1

Abby Rizo, left and Mika Dyo came dressed as actor Pedro Pascal, based on a photo of Pascal himself picketing.

2

Isaac Burks dresses as a mariachi.

1. Abby Rizo, left and Mika Dyo came dressed as actor Pedro Pascal, based on a photo of Pascal himself picketing. 2. Isaac Burks dressed as a mariachi.

1

Martin Perea dresses up as "The Nanny".

2

Jeffrey Johnson wears a costume of his own creation, "Captain Black," from his 2017 film of the same name.

1. Martin Perea, who is not a member of SAG-AFTRA but said he felt compelled to come out and show his support, dressed up as union President Fran Drescher’s iconic TV show character, “The Nanny.” 2. Jeffrey Johnson wears a costume of his own creation, “Captain Black,” from his 2017 film of the same name.

Advertisement

1

Thando Skwatsha, wearing his best "baby" costume.

2

Adrian Dev, a strike captain, channeled his alter ego, Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

1. Thando Skwatsha, wearing his best “baby” costume. 2. Adrian Dev, a strike captain, channeled his alter ego, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

1

Cameron Laventure, right, as Link from "The Legend of Zelda" and Ari Fromm as Todd, with their dog as Mr. Peanutbutter, from "BoJack Horseman."

2

Stevie Nelson, as "Rosie the Picketer".

1. Cameron Laventure, right, as Link from “The Legend of Zelda” and Ari Fromm as Todd, with their dog as Mr. Peanutbutter, from “BoJack Horseman.” 2. Stevie Nelson as Rosie the Picketer.

1

Mykle McCoslin dressed as an "L.A. Woman,"

2

Da'rrel Hobbs came as the "South Park" character Token dressed as a Vulcan from "Star Trek."

1. Mykle McCoslin, a national board member from Texas, dressed as an L.A. woman. 2. Da’rrel Hobbs came as the “South Park” character Token dressed as a Vulcan from “Star Trek.”

1

Bennie Arthur, a strike captain, dressed as a ’70s guy.

2

Strike captain Heather L. Tyler doubling as a witch.

1. Bennie Arthur, a strike captain, dressed as a ’70s guy. 2. Strike captain Heather L. Tyler doubling as a witch.

California
Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement