Advertisement
California

Antelope Valley expecting 4th morning in a row with freezing temps

A pickup truck kicks up spray on a desert highway, followed by a sedan in the distance.
Drivers on Highway 14 navigate rainy conditions as thunderstorms and gusty winds move through Lancaster in June 2022.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share
 
Freezing temperatures are again expected across the Antelope Valley early Thursday, the fourth morning in a row with weather officials warning of the potential for dangerously cold weather. Since Monday, the Antelope Valley has been under a freeze warning during the early morning hours, said Joe Sirard, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Oxnard. “This will be the fourth night in a row of subfreezing temperatures out there.” Sirard said the freezes were slightly early in the season, but not entirely unprecedented. Low temperatures are forecast at 30 degrees from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday. The freeze warning is also in effect for the Salinas Valley in coastal Central California. “There’s always a chance that pipes could freeze if people don’t prepare,” Sirard said. He said sensitive vegetation could also be at risk in the cold, and the official alert noted that “extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how shelters in the area were preparing, if at all, for another morning of frigid temperatures. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority has a winter shelter program that began Wednesday, but the two participating shelters located in the Antelope Valley — one in Lancaster and one in Palmdale — were not scheduled to not be open until later this week or next month.
California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement