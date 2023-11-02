Gunman shoots one person outside the Grove, flees in Lamborghini, police say

L.A. police investigate at the scene of a shooting outside the Grove shopping center on Thursday.

A gunman shot one person outside the Grove shopping mall before fleeing the high-end shopping center in a Lamborghini, according to Los Angeles police.

Police were investigating the incident, which was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot near Beverly Boulevard and the Grove Drive.

The victim went to a hospital on their own. Police said the gunman used a handgun but they had no information on the details of how the shooting occurred, or the condition of the victim. Officers were on their way to the hospital to follow up, a spokesperson said late Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a white shirt and black pants. The license plate of the car he was driving was 8WWS816.

Police were outside the popular shopping destination for more than an hour to investigate the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.