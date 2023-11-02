Advertisement
California

Gunman shoots one person outside the Grove, flees in Lamborghini, police say

A view from above of police cars and officers on a city street corner.
L.A. police investigate at the scene of a shooting outside the Grove shopping center on Thursday.
(KTLA-TV)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A gunman shot one person outside the Grove shopping mall before fleeing the high-end shopping center in a Lamborghini, according to Los Angeles police.

Police were investigating the incident, which was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot near Beverly Boulevard and the Grove Drive.

The victim went to a hospital on their own. Police said the gunman used a handgun but they had no information on the details of how the shooting occurred, or the condition of the victim. Officers were on their way to the hospital to follow up, a spokesperson said late Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a white shirt and black pants. The license plate of the car he was driving was 8WWS816.



Police were outside the popular shopping destination for more than an hour to investigate the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.


Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

