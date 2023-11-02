Advertisement
California

USC student allegedly raped by Lyft driver; students wary about using the ride-share service

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A USC student was allegedly raped by a Lyft driver after getting a ride home from a West Hollywood club, making some fellow university students wary of using the ride-share service.

The female student took the Lyft ride around 3 a.m. Wednesday back to her apartment on South Grand Avenue, according to a USC crime alert email sent to students.

After they got to the apartment, the Lyft driver allegedly raped the student in his car, which was described as a black sedan.

The attack has made some USC students rethink how safe it is to use the ride-share service, according to interviews with students by ABC 7 News.

David Carlisle, assistant chief at USC’s Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the alleged sexual assault is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokesperson Annie Moran confirmed that officers responded to investigate a sexual assault and that the accuser is a USC student. Moran didn’t provide any further information about the investigation, including whether the driver had been arrested.

A Lyft spokesperson said they haven’t identified a report of a ride matching the description given by the victim and can’t confirm that the crime happened on Lyft’s platform.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and this has no place in society,” according to the statement. “We have reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist with their investigation.”

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

