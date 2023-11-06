Advertisement
Captain found guilty of negligence in boat fire that killed 34

Jerry Boylan, right, captain of the Conception dive boat, was convicted Monday of negligence in the fire that killed 34 people on Labor Day weekend in 2019.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
After a day of deliberations, a federal court jury in Los Angeles found former Capt. Jerry Boylan guilty Monday of gross negligence in the deaths of 34 people in the fiery disaster aboard the Conception dive boat.

The ship caught fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2019, while it was anchored off Santa Cruz Island, trapping 33 passengers and one crew member in the bunk room.

Prosecutors said Boylan, who had been a captain for 34 years, was negligent in failing to appoint a night watch or drilling his crew in fire safety.

Boylan, who did not testify in his trial, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when U.S. District Judge George Wu sentences him on Feb. 8.

This article will be updated.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

