Jewish activists rallying for Gaza cease-fire shut down Hollywood intersection

Jewish activist groups advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza organized a rally that shut down the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue on Wednesday in a move of civil disobedience.

Hundreds attended the protest, most of them wearing black. The Los Angeles Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. that traffic was closed around the demonstration, with protesters sitting in the intersection.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down between Orange Drive and Las Palmas Avenue, while Highland Avenue was closed from Franklin Place to Sunset Boulevard.

The rally was co-organized by the groups IfNotNow and Jewish Voices for Peace, both of which are urging a ceasefire in Gaza. Participants at the event were holding signs reading, “Jews say no to genocide,” and chanting, “Rain or shine, Free Palestine!” amid Wednesday’s rainstorm.

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds of LA Jews & allies are shutting down Hollywood & Highland in the rain to demand a #CeasefireNOW.



We are calling for an end to the Israeli government’s assault on Palestinians in Gaza, an exchange of hostages, and no more bloodshed.



Our leaders must act. pic.twitter.com/sr1qjCGDdh — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) November 16, 2023

The event began in De Longpre Park at 2:30 p.m., with participants gathering before marching to the intersection in the heart of Hollywood.

No arrests had been made as of 6:30 p.m., but the LAPD posted they were aware of the protest and were monitoring the situation.

“The LAPD’s objective is to ensure public safety for ALL, while facilitating the [1st] Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating,” the department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Equally the Department will enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence.”

Although the Hollywood protest was proceeding without incident, a similar protest advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza that was happening concurrently outside the Democratic National Headquarters in Washington, D.C., did not.

The Washington rally erupted into violence Wednesday night, with Capitol police tussling with and arresting participants. Members of both IfNotNow and Jewish Voices for Peace were reported to be among those in attendance.