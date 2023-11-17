Another wave of rain is coming to Southern California. Here’s when it will start

Prince Williams, 9, and his father, Lamont, play basketball after the rain in Sherman Oaks this week.

A low-pressure storm system off the California coast will bring another round of wet weather and possible thunderstorms to the Southland this weekend, forecasters said.

After a short break in this week’s storms, rain is expected to resume across the Los Angeles area Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning, delivering half an inch to an inch of precipitation during that window.

“That will be the most active part of the storm system,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

The storm system is expected to move east and drag a warm front across the area Friday, followed by a cold front Friday evening into Saturday.

Thunderstorms with high rates of rainfall and local flash flooding or urban flooding are possible, Sweet said. The rain should begin to taper off by midday Saturday, but a cold front coming through late Saturday will bring another round of rain.

Meteorologists estimated a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain in total from the storm system, with south-facing mountain slopes and areas including the Santa Clarita Valley and Newhall likely to receive the most. Snow levels are expected to remain above 7,500 feet elevation.

A wind advisory is in effect for the mountains from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, for winds from the south and southeast in the San Gabriel Mountains and Interstate 5 corridor. After the rains, forecasters are watching “potentially strong” winds from the north that could arrive Sunday, with speeds of 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains and Interstate 5 corridor. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously.

The wet weekend comes after the first wave of storms this week dropped up to 2 inches of rain across L.A. County before a short reprieve Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected to return Sunday.