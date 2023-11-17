Advertisement
California

60 statements, 600 pieces of evidence: Manslaughter charges in death of Jewish protester

Loay Alnaji, seated, has been charged in the death of Paul Kessler.
Loay Alnaji, seated, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who suffered head injuries during clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators earlier this month in Thousand Oaks.
(Jon Oswaks / JLTV)
By Richard Winton
Noah Goldberg
Prosecutors on Friday laid out the voluminous evidence they used to back charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery against a Moorpark professor in the death of a Jewish protester.

Despite the clearest description yet of how felony charges came to be filed against Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, Ventura County Dist. Atty Erik Nasarenko and Sheriff Jim Fryhoff did not make public a specific timeline of what happened that led to the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler.

“Our prosecutors have reviewed over 600 pieces of evidence and the statements of over 60 witnesses,” Nasarenko said, noting that the evidence provides a “clear sequence of events leading up to the confrontation.”

Key pieces of evidence that made the case for prosecutors were new findings “regarding the injuries to the left side of Paul Kessler’s face,” Nasarenko said, although he did not specify whether those injuries were caused by a blow from Alnaji.

Nasarenko declined to answer a question as to whether Alnaji struck Kessler with a megaphone.

Video and digital images were also instrumental in bringing the charges, Nasarenko said.

Nasarenko’s office is not currently pursuing hate crime charges, though it is still investigating and executing search warrants that could lead to those charges in the future, the prosecutor said.

“We cannot at this time meet the elements of a hate crime,” he said.

Alnaji and Kessler clashed at a protest related to the Israel-Hamas war, during which demonstrators on both sides clashed at an intersection in Thousand Oaks.

Alnaji was protesting with others at a Free Palestine rally, and Kessler was counter-protesting in support of Israel.

Nasarenko specified that there was no evidence to suggest that Alnaji attended the protest with the intent to kill anyone.

“We received no evidence, no statements, no information whatsoever that the defendant arrived at that intersection … with the intent to kill, harm or injure anyone,” the D.A. said.

Conflicting statements from witnesses on both sides delayed the arrest of Alnaji, who was immediately a suspect in Kessler’s death.

While details of their encounter remain scarce and neither the Ventura County district attorney’s office nor the sheriff’s office have provided a full description of what they believe occurred, the charges allege that Alnaji “did unlawfully kill a human being.”

The charges also specify that the death was caused “without malice,” according to the felony complaint filed Friday.

Alnaji will go before a judge Friday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court. He is currently being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

CaliforniaIsrael-Hamas
