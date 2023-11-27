Man pursued by police dies after jumping from Riverside freeway interchange
A man who led authorities on a short pursuit died Sunday night after jumping from a freeway interchange in Riverside, police said.
The pursuit started when someone called for a welfare check on the unidentified man before 9 p.m. in the University neighborhood near UC Riverside, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.
Officers spotted the man a short time later driving a dark-colored pickup truck and attempted to contact him, but he drove away, leading to a five-minute pursuit, Railsback said.
The man drove his truck to the interchange where the 215, 91 and 60 freeways meet, according to Railsback. He abruptly stopped the vehicle, got out and jumped off the freeway, Railsback said.
Authorities located the man’s body below the overpass, Railsback said. He died at the scene.
The California Highway Patrol assisted with traffic management around the interchange.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.
