Advertisement
California

Newport Beach police probe allegations NBA’s Josh Giddey had relationship with minor

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.
Josh Giddey plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Nov. 18 game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

Newport Beach police have launched an inquiry into NBA player Josh Giddey after allegations surfaced on social media that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police provided few details about the ongoing investigation but said it involved a minor and that detectives were looking into whether a crime had occurred, said Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department.

The police inquiry comes after the NBA said Friday the league had begun its own investigation into whether Giddey, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, had a relationship with a minor, CBS Sports reported.

Advertisement

An NBA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Questions about Giddey’s possible involvement with a minor first emerged on the social media platform X, where pictures and videos began to spread online.

The images of Giddey with a female, who is allegedly underage, circulated online during Thanksgiving weekend.

Giddey declined to address the allegations on Friday.

“I understand the question obviously but no comment right now,” he said.

Giddey, who is 21, is known to train in the Irvine area at times.

CaliforniaOrange County
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement