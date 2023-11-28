Newport Beach police probe allegations NBA’s Josh Giddey had relationship with minor

Josh Giddey plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Nov. 18 game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Newport Beach police have launched an inquiry into NBA player Josh Giddey after allegations surfaced on social media that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Police provided few details about the ongoing investigation but said it involved a minor and that detectives were looking into whether a crime had occurred, said Sgt. Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department.

The police inquiry comes after the NBA said Friday the league had begun its own investigation into whether Giddey, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, had a relationship with a minor, CBS Sports reported.

An NBA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Questions about Giddey’s possible involvement with a minor first emerged on the social media platform X, where pictures and videos began to spread online.

The images of Giddey with a female, who is allegedly underage, circulated online during Thanksgiving weekend.

Giddey declined to address the allegations on Friday.

“I understand the question obviously but no comment right now,” he said.

Giddey, who is 21, is known to train in the Irvine area at times.