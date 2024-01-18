NBA’s Josh Giddey won’t face charges over alleged relationship with underage O.C. girl

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not face charges from the Newport Beach Police Department following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between the 21-year-old player and an underage girl.

“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey,” Newport Beach police said in a statement Wednesday night. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

Images and video of Giddey and a female who is allegedly underage and a high school student in Orange County began surfacing on social media in late November. The NBA started an investigation into the matter at the time, but commissioner Adam Silver later told ESPN that the league’s probe would take “a backseat” after police launched their inquiry.

Now that the police investigation is over, NBA spokesman Michael Bass said Wednesday, the league is “continuing our review” of the matter.

Giddey, who has not commented on the issue, has continued to play for the Thunder since the allegations arose, missing only a Dec. 23 game against the Lakers because of an ankle injury. He is largely cheered at home games but not so much on the road. The Australian is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Thunder, who are 27-13 and in second place in the Western Conference standings.

After being selected sixth overall in the 2021 draft, Giddey made the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-22 season, then averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. He led Australia with 19.4 points a game at the World Cup last summer.