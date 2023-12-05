Crowbar-wielding man damages at least 30 vehicles in Koreatown

A silver Chevy sedan, one of at least 30 parked vehicles damaged Monday in Koreatown, had its rear driver’s side window smashed in.

At least 30 parked vehicles were vandalized Monday in a midday attack spanning a five-block radius in Koreatown, according to police.

Police are searching for one man who is suspected of using a crowbar to break car windows and inflict other damage on the vehicles, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The man, described as wearing a gray “Dallas” sweatshirt and black slippers and carrying a neon green bag, is accused of carrying out the rampage from noon to 3 p.m. Monday with a yellow crowbar, police said.

The cars that were damaged were parked within 4th and 7th streets and Westmoreland and Virgil avenues.

Police warned that the suspect “is known to be hostile toward bystanders” and said there may be additional victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the vehicle vandalism to call LAPD Olympic station auto detectives at (213) 382-9370. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.