Hunter Biden charged with tax crimes in L.A.

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was indicted Thursday in Los Angeles on several federal tax charges, marking the start of a second criminal case that will proceed during his father’s reelection campaign.

Biden, who resides in Malibu, was accused of failing to timely pay his taxes from 2016 to 2019, one count of tax evasion, and filing false and fraudulent tax returns in 2018, according to the 56-page indictment.

The nine-count indictment was unsealed on the eve of President Joe Biden’s arrival in Southern California for his first in-person fundraising jaunt here since the entertainment-industry strikes put a pause on Hollywood campaign events.

Earlier this year, Biden was charged in Delaware with lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018 during a time when he was addicted to crack cocaine, according to the indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are not typically filed as a standalone case.

The Delaware firearms case was filed against Biden after a plea deal imploded that would have headed off a criminal trial. In the wake of the plea deal’s collapse, Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel probing the president’s son’s financial and business dealings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.