Suspect is arrested in attack on grandfather pushing grandchild in stroller

Photos from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press release shows Angel Sanchez Jr. of Santa Barbara, who has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a man while he was pushing his grandchild in a stroller.

A man suspected of attacking two victims, including a man who was punched while pushing his grandchild in a stroller, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Angel Sanchez Jr., 29, of Santa Barbara, was arrested in Oxnard about 2:15 p.m., the sheriff’s department announced in a news release. Sanchez was booked on suspicion of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Sheriff’s officials received calls about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about two separate unprovoked attacks. The first victim was a boy and the second a 60-year-old grandfather who was punched in the face while pushing a stroller near the 26000 block of Agoura Road and Lost Springs Drive/Cottonwood Grove Trail, authorities said.

Advertisement

Both victims were Asian American/Pacific Islander, but authorities have not determined if they were the victims of a hate crime and the motive remains under investigation.

In a video from news station KTLA-TV, the assailant can be seen walking directly toward the victim while he was pushing a stroller. The victim is then punched in the face and he and the stroller fall to the ground, according to the video. Authorities did not release any details about the victims’ condition following the attack.

The assailant, who is seen wearing a backward baseball hat and a dark T-shirt, quickly walked away from the victims after the attack.

He then drove away in a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Nevada license plates, 183W80, authorities said.

Sanchez could face additional charges when the case is presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for filing, said the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 or the detective on the case at (818) 878-5523.