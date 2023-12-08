Intruders break into Keanu Reeves’ home in the Hollywood Hills — again
Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home was once again broken into Wednesday night, according to authorities and reports.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported burglary at Reeves’ property on Thrasher Avenue around 7 p.m., officials told The Times on Friday.
“Suspects entered the property through the backyard and broke a rear window to gain access,” said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokesperson.
Officers searched the area but found no suspects.
Police reportedly returned to the residence around 1 a.m. Thursday after an alarm on the property sounded, according to TMZ. Officers then reviewed security footage, which reportedly showed intruders wearing ski masks smashing a window and entering the house, according to the outlet. The LAPD did not confirm the second incident to The Times.
Reeves was not home at the time, but burglars reportedly stole a firearm before escaping, according to TMZ.
The “John Wick” star’s home has been broken into several times over the years.
Earlier this year, Reeves filed for a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on the actor’s property at least six times between November 2022 and January.
In one such intrusion, the alleged stalker left behind a backpack containing a DNA testing kit, which he had intended to use on Reeves to show they were somehow related, according to the application for the order.
Reeves’ home was also the scene of back-to-back break-ins in 2014. Reeves confronted one intruder in his library, while cleaners found the other in his pool days later.
