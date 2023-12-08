San Diego police sergeant shot, suspect dead in shootout in 4S Ranch parking lot

A San Diego police sergeant was shot in the head and the suspected gunman is dead after a confrontation with officers in a 4S Ranch shopping center parking lot late Thursday.

The sergeant is in serious condition but is expected to survive, the department said on the social media platform X.

About 10 p.m., someone reported a stolen vehicle and provided San Diego police with a description of the person who took the car, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

Police found the car about 11:30 p.m. at the center on 4S Commons Drive near Rancho Bernardo Road, said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Joseph Jarjura. The center includes a Ralph’s grocery store.

They found the suspect inside of a store, he said. When police approached, the suspect ran out of the store and fired at least one shot at officers, striking a sergeant in the head, officials said.

That prompted the other officers to open fire, Jarjura said. The suspect was shot multiple times.

The officer and the suspect were taken to different hospitals. The suspect died about 1 a.m. The officer was in serious condition but stable, according to Jarjura. Neither of their names was released.

Police recovered a firearm on the ground next to the suspect after the shooting.

Jarjura said that at this early stage of the shooting, the motive and circumstances remained under investigation.