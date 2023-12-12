Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón arrested on suspicion of DUI

A booking photograph of Andrea Alarcón, who was arrested Dec. 8, 2023, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Alarcón, 44, was pulled over around 3 a.m. after officers observed her “driving erratically” in downtown Glendale and making wide turns into opposing lanes, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Alarcón on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was booked at the Glendale City Jail, where she was cited and released.

“Without question, I understand the severity of my actions and I apologize immensely to all of those whom I’ve disappointed, especially my family, my colleagues and my constituents,” Alarcón wrote in an email to The Times. “For me, this has been a lifelong battle and in this difficult time recovery is my sole priority.”

In a statement, Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt said residents have raised concerns about Alarcón’s arrest.

“The city of Palmdale acknowledges the seriousness of these alleged incidents, and the City Council will discuss this matter at its next meeting,” Bettencourt said.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20.

“We anticipate investigating these allegations and evaluating the applicability of the city’s code of conduct to provide guidance for our response,” Bettencourt’s statement continued. “If these allegations prove true, I strongly condemn this behavior, and it is unacceptable for any member of our City Council or staff.”

Alarcón previously pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor DUI arrest Dec. 30, 2011, according to court records. The arrest occurred while Alarcón was stopped along Highway 18 in San Bernardino County. At the time, her blood-alcohol content was reported to be more than twice the legal limit.

The daughter of former Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alarcón, she previously served on the L.A. Board of Public Works after being appointed by then-L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. She resigned as president of that board in early 2013 amid an investigation after her 11-year-old daughter was found by herself at City Hall one night in November 2012.

Alarcón was first elected to the Palmdale City Council in 2022 and was named mayor pro tem during the city’s reorganization meeting last December.