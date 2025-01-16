2 killed as Metrolink train strikes car in City of Industry

An investigation is underway after two people were killed and two others suffered moderate injuries when a vehicle on the tracks was hit by a Metrolink train in Industry.

A Metrolink train struck a car in the City of Industry on Thursday morning, killing two people inside the vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Metrolink Train 407 hit a white Toyota Camry on the tracks near the intersection of Rose Hills Road and Capitol Avenue, killing two people inside the car at 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. The train was traveling between the Industry and Montebello/Commerce stations, according to Metrolink.

Two other people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Authorities didn’t say how they were involved in the accident, and none of the victims’ identities were released.

Advertisement

Five train passengers reported non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Metrolink. Though two trains were canceled after the accident, the agency said, customers were offered transportation alternatives and the schedule for the rest of Thursday would not be affected.

It was not clear how the car ended up in the path of the oncoming train. Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

Last October, a pedestrian was killed on Metrolink tracks between Lancaster and Palmdale. The accident occurred in an area without a crossing.