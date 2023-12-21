How well do you write cursive?
In California, students between first and sixth grade will learn to write in cursive under a new state law. Yes, cursive. But is cursive a skill that students or adults actually need? Try out these letters and words to show how well you remember cursive. We may use your writing sample in coverage of the new law.
You can send your own life experience related to handwriting or cursive to: howard.blume@latimes.com
