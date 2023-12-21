Advertisement
California

How well do you write cursive?

An over the shoulder image shows a young person writing the letter 't' in cursive.
Fourth-grade student Mandela Jones practices writing in cursive at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasadena last week.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
In California, students between first and sixth grade will learn to write in cursive under a new state law. Yes, cursive. But is cursive a skill that students or adults actually need? Try out these letters and words to show how well you remember cursive. We may use your writing sample in coverage of the new law.

You can send your own life experience related to handwriting or cursive to: howard.blume@latimes.com

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

