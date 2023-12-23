40 burglaries, $200,000 worth of booze and pills, four L.A. County men arrested

Riverside County deputies have arrested four Los Angeles County men suspected of stealing more than $200,000 worth of prescription medication and high-end alcohol as part of an organized theft ring.

Deputies launched their investigation July 23, following a reported overnight burglary at a Temecula pharmacy in the 39000 block of Winchester Road. The business was hit again Sept. 17, authorities said.

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office robbery/burglary suppression team looked into similar incidents elsewhere involving the theft of expensive alcohol and pills. They linked the same crew to about 40 burglaries in Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

In all, authorities say, $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during the burglaries, which also caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to targeted businesses.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies executed several search warrants Thursday, including in the 100 block of 91st Street and the 4000 block of Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles and the 13000 block of South Largo Avenue in Compton. Bottles of prescription medication, alcohol, firearms and other items were seized during the searches, according to authorities.

Authorities arrested two men during the searches: Aaron Kincy, 24, of Los Angeles and Corey Christopher, 24, of Compton. Two other men who were already in custody — Rasheed Reed, 23, and Armaun Yerger, 23, both of Compton — are also accused of being involved in the burglaries.

Kincy and Christopher were booked into Riverside County jail on suspicion of multiple counts of organized retail theft and grand theft. Kincy’s bail was set at $1 million, and Christopher’s at $500,000. Reed and Yerger had additional arrest warrants filed for their suspected involvement, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Jeffrey Andrews, an investigator with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, at (951) 696-3000.