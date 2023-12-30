Torrance police activity prompts street closures around Del Amo Fashion Center
Streets around the Del Amo Fashion Center were closed on Saturday night while Torrance police officers responded to reports of a large crowd.
Carson Street was closed from Madrona Avenue to Del Amo Circle East, Torrance police said in a Facebook post. Del Amo Circle East was closed from Carson Street to Fashion Way, and Fashion Way was closed from Madrona Avenue to Amie Avenue, the post said.
The Daily Breeze reported that the mall shut down early after police arrived at the shopping center at around 5 p.m. The mall was scheduled to close at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The Torrance Police Department on Saturday told the public to avoid the area and said the length of time streets will remain closed is unknown. The department did not provide more details about the incident.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.