Woman killed, five other people injured in Hawthorne shooting

One woman was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday near a Hawthorne strip mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 12:27 a.m. in the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, said Lt. Art Spencer with the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. The Hawthorne Police Department arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was taken to a hospital and stabilized, Spencer said.

Spencer said that as Hawthorne police continued to investigate, they learned that five other people had been shot in the same incident. One of them, a woman, died of her injuries at a hospital. Among the remaining victims, one was in critical condition and the rest were stable, he said.

“It looks like they were congregating in the strip mall and the shooting occurred,” Spencer said.

No suspect has been identified and no motive for the shooting has been determined at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation, is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact their Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or provide information anonymously at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).