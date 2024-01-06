Advertisement
California

What’s in store in 2024

By Cody Long
Steve Saldivar
Share
1

2023 is officially behind us, and we saw so many great stories come through our newsroom. Our editors, writers and columnists detail the potential stories they’re anticipating will define the coming year.

2

Entertainment
3

Politics

Advertisement
4

Food
5

California
6

Environment
7

Guides
8

De Los

Advertisement
9

Sports
California
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement