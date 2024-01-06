What’s in store in 2024

Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
2023 is officially behind us, and we saw so many great stories come through our newsroom. Our editors, writers and columnists detail the potential stories they’re anticipating will define the coming year.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.