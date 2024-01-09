California’s biggest winter storm so far is on its way after a slow start for Sierra snow

Amelia Dinh, 7, and her mother, Mai Dinh, put the finishing touches on a snowman along Mt. Baldy Road on Wednesday in the San Gabriel Mountains.

After a worryingly weak start to the winter for California’s mountains, two storms — including what’s expected to be the biggest of the season so far — are expected to dump several inches of snow on the Sierra Nevada this week, days after some promising weekend snowfall.

The first storm will move in Tuesday night, bringing a slight chance of snow showers in the evening followed by a chance of snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The second, much stronger storm is expected to arrive Wednesday, with heavy snow and strong winds. A winter storm warning is in effect for the northern and central Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow accumulations could reach up to 2 feet on some mountains, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Travel could be impossible on certain stretches, according to the weather service, with delays, reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and road closures.

In the Greater Lake Tahoe area, snow accumulations could reach 5 to 11 inches at lower elevations, with 7 to 13 inches possible above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in the afternoon. The snow is expected to continue into the evening, with chances of precipitation after midnight.

The region recently saw significant snowfall after a relatively dry start to the winter season that frustrated skiers and raised worries of a meager snowpack. For the area’s ski resorts and communities, Saturday’s storm brought 13 inches of snow to Northstar and Palisades Tahoe, 12 inches to Heavenly Summit and Mt. Rose Summit, 11 inches to Homewood Mountain, 7.5 inches to the Truckee Airport and about 7 inches to Tahoe City, according to the weather service.

Since Oct. 1, when the water year began, South Lake Tahoe has gotten 3.8 inches of precipitation, compared with the 7.65 inches it normally gets by this time of year, according to the weather service.

As of Tuesday, the statewide snowpack was just 35% of normal for this time of year, according to data from the California Department of Water Resources. On the same date last year, amid a remarkably wet winter, the snowpack was 205% of normal.

Although storms in December delivered record-setting rainfall on the Ventura County coast and other portions of California, it was mostly confined to coastal areas and delivered little snow to the Sierra. The sparse snowfall this winter has raised concerns of a “snow drought.”

Californians have depended on the snowmelt during the spring and summer to feed the state’s water supply. Sparse snowpack could mean more fire-prone forests during wildfire season.