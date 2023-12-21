Timeline: When will worst of rains hit L.A.? What are the flood risks?

A lone jogger is framed by a puddle in the Santa Monica Pier parking lot after a morning downpour in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

The worst of a winter storm system is hitting Southern California Thursday though Friday morning, bringing concerns about flooding.

The National Weather Service said there was a moderate risk of flooding mostly in coastal Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as the Santa Monica Mountains. There were also concerns about mountain ranges along the coast in Ventura and Santa Barbara.

While this storm is now massive, it will move slowly. And that could cause heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flooding on roadways and creeks.

The region saw scattered but sustained showers on Wednesday.

Timing

Thursday: Heavy showers, chance of thunderstorms in some areas.

Friday: Moderate showers.

Saturday: Light showers, with moderate rain in some inland valleys, giving way to partly cloudy skies and strong winds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, giving way to slightly warmer temperatures and sun.

Monday: (Christmas Day): Slightly warmer.

Conditions

The weather service issued a special marine weather warning for the Central Coast on Wednesday morning due to the potential for waterspouts and strong winds. There was a slight chance that the conditions would cause a tornado or waterspout between Point Conception in Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles County, according to the forecast.

A flood watch in in effect for most of Southern California. Residents in San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties should be on the lookout for debris flows, flash flooding, general flooding and overflowing rivers, the weather service said.

Areas along the Santa Ynez and Santa Monica coastal ranges could see rainfall rates of an inch an hour Wednesday and Thursday from isolated thunderstorms. Other areas could expect to see 0.30 to 0.60 of an inch of rain per hour.

The storm could dump 2 to 5 inches of rain in coastal areas and up to 12 inches in coastal mountains,

Concerns

The storm is expected to bring flooding for most of the region through Thursday, according to the weather service, which cautioned drivers to avoid roads that appear to be under water.

“Rain may be locally heavy at times, & numerous floods are likely,” the weather service said in its social media channels. “Flash & urban flooding are expected, & debris/mud flows will be possible. Turn around, don’t drown!”