Former L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 30 days in jail for fatal 2019 shooting

Video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed deputies firing 34 rounds at an unarmed 24-year-old man in a Willowbrook apartment complex on June 6, 2019.

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will serve 30 days in jail in connection with a fatal 2019 shooting where authorities fired more than 30 rounds into the back of a moving car, under the terms of a plea deal reached Friday in a downtown courtroom.

Andrew Lyons pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm and assault under color of authority in the killing of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman outside a Willowbrook apartment complex in July 2019. The case marks the first time in approximately two decades that an L.A. County law enforcement officer has been sentenced to jail or prison time for an on-duty shooting.

Lyons also was placed on two years of probation. He must give up his certification as a peace officer in California under the terms of the deal, meaning he can never serve as a law enforcement officer in the state again.

The former deputy initially was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm against Lyons in 2022, nearly three years after he and another deputy, Christopher Muse, shot and killed Twyman.

Lyons would have faced a maximum of 11 years in state prison if convicted of voluntary manslaughter. If Lyons violates his probation, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter said he could be sent to prison for more than 12 years.

Weeks before the fatal confrontation, gang investigators seized illegal weapons from Twyman’s home while searching for him, according to a Sheriff’s Department summary of the incident issued at the time. They eventually located a Kia Forte that Twyman was known to drive near an apartment complex on 132nd and San Pedro streets, authorities said.

Video of the shooting shows Lyons and Muse approaching Twyman’s parked car with guns drawn. Twyman began driving in reverse and struck Muse with an open door.

Lyons and Muse both opened fire and continued shooting as the car rolled backward and came to a stop, according to the recording. Lyons then grabbed a rifle from his patrol car, took up a position behind a nearby parked truck and continued shooting.

In all, the deputies fired about 34 rounds at the car. Twyman was hit multiple times and died. A passenger in the car was not injured.

The shooting appeared to violate a Sheriff’s Department policy against shooting at moving vehicles. Under that policy, deputies are not allowed to shoot at a moving car unless the occupants are threatening a “department member or another person present with deadly force.” The moving vehicle itself does not constitute a deadly threat under the policy.

L.A. County settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Twyman’s family for $3.9 million in 2020. At the time, then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva said one of the deputies involved in the shooting had been terminated but did not specify which one. The other deputy was given a 30-day suspension, he said.

Convictions of law enforcement officers in on-duty shootings remain rare in L.A. County. The last major trial in an on-duty killing in the area also involved an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy, Luke Liu, who was acquitted of manslaughter charges in the 2016 slaying of Francisco Garcia.