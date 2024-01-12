After deadly Tahoe avalanche, another storm is on the way. Here’s how skiers can stay safe

Nothing can draw eager crowds to the mountains like fresh powder, but in the wake of a deadly avalanche this week at Palisades Tahoe,that new snow should be a sign to skiers, snowboarders and hikers to be more aware, experts said.

The avalanche Wednesday killed one skier and injured a resort guest. They were the first avalanche-related death and injury of the 2023-24 season in the U.S., according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. (One day later, an avalanche in the Idaho backcountry left one man dead and two injured, authorities said.)

Avalanches are rarely a danger within ski resort boundaries, where workers reduce the risk through stability testing and the use of explosives or artillery to trigger avalanches when the slopes are empty. But where there’s one avalanche, experts said, more are likely to follow, so visitors should exercise caution.

The three-day holiday weekend — and the promise of several more inches of snow from a storm on the way — is likely to draw heavy crowds to the mountains. Palisades Tahoe reopened Thursday, and the KT-22 chairlift, where this week’s avalanche occurred, was back in operation Friday.

If you plan on heading out, here are some tips. They are most relevant for backcountry trekking, but skiers should also keep them in mind.

“The thing is, this is Mother Nature,” said Tim Keating, founder of SWS Mountain Guides, a company that provides skiing guides and certified avalanche training. “Avalanches are an art, not a science.”