Stanley recalls millions of mugs due to possible burn hazard

Stanley said the lid threads of its switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mug can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use and posing a burn hazard.

Stanley is recalling approximately 2.6 million of its switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the U.S. because of a potential burn hazard.

The company said that the mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use and posing a burn hazard.

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

Stanley said the recall includes double-walled mugs sold in a variety of colors including white, black and green, in 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 20-ounce sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug.

The mugs were sold on Amazon’s website and at Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs. They may contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.

Consumers may call (866) 792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or go online to www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.stanley1913.com to submit a recall claim or get more information.

Chapman writes for the Associated Press.