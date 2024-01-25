Metrolink passenger car in Antelope Valley sprayed with bullets as gunfire erupts nearby

A gunman sprayed a Metrolink train with bullets late Wednesday night at a Palmdale station, leaving two bystanders hospitalized and a passenger car with bullet holes.

A gunman sprayed a Metrolink train with bullets late Wednesday night at a Palmdale station, leaving two people hospitalized and a passenger car pocked with holes.

The shooting occurred near the platform where the northbound Antelope Valley Line train 229 was departing for Lancaster. Authorities said two people outside the train were hit as bullets also struck the passenger car.

The train’s passengers reported the gunfire, said Scott Johnson.

One of the shooting victims was wounded in a hip and the other in a calf, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Stowers. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said. Emergency responders took them to a hospital for treatment.

California Landslide in San Clemente halts train service indefinitely Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced the suspension of service between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside stations, used by Metrolink and Amtrak.

Advertisement

Some media outlets said a woman injured her head while dodging gunfire, but Stowers was unable to confirm those reports.

Authorities had no information on what led to the incident or the identity of the shooter as detectives continued their investigation.

The train experienced a nearly one-hour delay as L.A. County sheriff’s deputies conducted the investigation. Metrolink has removed the bullet-damaged passenger car from service.

No other Metrolink services were affected.

When asked about safety concerns among passengers who take the Antelope Valley Line, Scott said, “Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and armed security officers regularly ride Antelope Valley Line trains to provide safety and security.”