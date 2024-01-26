Civil lawsuit filed against O.C. doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients

Morgan Stewart, an attorney representing former patients of Dr. William Moore Thompson IV, who is accused of sexually assaulting patients under his care, at a news conference Thursday in Orange County.

An Orange County doctor who specialized in treating members of the LGBTQ+ community and is facing multiple criminal charges of sexually abusing male patients was sued this week in civil court by dozens of former patients, one of whom described him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Dr. William Thompson IV, who was the subject of numerous complaints investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs and Newport Beach police, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2023. Subsequently, he was charged with sexually assaulting nine male patients between 2016 and 2020 under the pretense of “necessary” medical examinations.

On Thursday, a group of 73 men filed a civil lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court against Thompson and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, where he had clinical privileges. Many of the men represented in the suit said they sought out Thompson’s care either for infectious conditions or for his services as a primary care doctor.

Some alleged victims said in the lawsuit that they received treatment from him during emergency room visits that went awry when Thompson allegedly subjected them to what they felt were excessive and invasive tests.

All were in agreement that they came out of their time with Thompson with the feeling that they could no longer trust doctors. They also maintained that the hospital Thompson was affiliated with was also culpable.

An attorney for Thompson could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Thompson’s website, which is no longer live, he described himself as someone who could provide “general practitioner services to the LGBTQ community.”

A the time of his arrest, Thompson was an infectious disease specialist. His LinkedIn page indicates that he ran a clinic in Orange County full time on Superior Avenue. According to the Medical Board of California, Thompson’s license is current but has been suspended. It is set to expire at the end of August of this year.

A photograph of Dr. William Moore Thompson IV, on display at a news conference Thursday for a civil suit alleging the physician victimized and sexually abused his patients. (James Carbone)

Court documents list a total of 21 counts of felony charges against Thompson that include sexual battery by fraud, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by fraud and sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose. If convicted on all counts, Thompson would face 30 years to life plus 25 years.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to all charges on Nov. 2.

Although the number of victims listed in the civil suit as John Does is 73, attorneys at Manly, Stewart & Finaldi Law Office say they believe the total number of victims could reach into the hundreds. They urged other possible victims to come forward.

Though a number of alleged victims identify themsleves as members of the LGBTQ+ community, Matthew Lervold — identified as John Doe 29 in the civil lawsuit — described the alleged crimes as targeted at men at large.

“This is a men’s story. Not all of us up here are LGBTQ. There are those of us who are not part of that community and got abused by Dr. Thompson,” Lervold said. “The #MeToo movement was a terrific thing for everyone in this world. But the men felt a little left out through that time. It was a women’s movement, and it was a powerful one, but [sexual assault] does happen to men too, and it happened to us.”

A second civil lawsuit is expected to be filed in the next two weeks, bringing the total number of identified victims to more than 80, according to the attorneys.

“Over the span of a decade, Dr. Thompson is alleged to have utilized his position as a medical doctor to sexually abuse men that sought treatment from him. He used the authority granted to him by Hoag Hospital to create that trust and an air of authority,” said attorney Morgan Stewart. “Under the alleged guise of medical treatments, Dr. Thompson is alleged to have performed unnecessary and inappropriate medical procedures for his own sexual gratification.”

Kenton Huynh, of Huntington Beach, center, stands with other former patients as attorney Morgan Stewart discusses the civil lawsuit filed against Dr. William Moore Thompson IV. Huynh was one of Thompson’s alleged victims. (James Carbone)

The 730-page lawsuit announced at a news conference Thursday details experiences that patients had with Thompson and, in the complaint, attorneys allege Hoag knew of Thompson’s harassment but failed to stop or report his actions to law enforcement or the California Medical Board to protect their own financial interests.

The suit does not specify the monetary damages sought, leaving that figure to be determined at trial.

Hoag issued a statement after the news conference saying it condemned Thompson’s alleged conduct and “recognizes the courage it takes for former patients to come forward.”

“Dr. Thompson operated an independent medical practice and was not employed by Hoag or its affiliates,” the statement reads. “He had clinical privileges at Hoag Hospital which were summarily suspended by the medical staff following the filing of criminal charges against him. We recognize that the legal process must take its course and we will continue to cooperate in all respects with the ongoing criminal proceedings against Dr. Thompson.

“For the last seven decades, Hoag has been committed to providing world-class care defined by respect, integrity, compassion and excellence for all patients, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Michael Glockner, of Aliso Viejo, was a former patient of Dr. William Moore Thompson IV. Glockner described the medical exams he was subjected to as “over the top” and that the prostate exams were numerous and aggressive. (James Carbone)

According to court documents, Thompson has been out on a bail of $500,000 since his arraignment. He is expected to appear in court at the Harbor Justice Center on March 15.

