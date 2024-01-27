Woman, 31, found dead on the sand in Manhattan Beach

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the sand in Manhattan Beach on Friday morning.

A lifeguard found the body of a woman on the sand in Manhattan Beach on Friday morning, three hours after her boyfriend reported her missing.

The woman was identified by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office as Jennifer Hanie, 31, according to City News Service. The cause of death has not been determined.

Manhattan Beach police said the woman’s boyfriend and friends searched for Hanie before reporting her missing early Friday morning. “The reporting party stated he last saw his girlfriend near the water line,” the police said.

County lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard helped search for the woman on the beach and in the water.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call Manhattan Beach Police Detective Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at (310) 802-5123.