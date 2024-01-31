Advertisement
California

Bronze plaque ripped from monument at Bruce’s Beach; police seek public’s help

A monument with a plaque is shown at sunset with a beach in the background.
The monument at Bruce’s Beach in Manhattan Beach, shown in March 2023, is now missing its bronze plaque.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen Garcia
Rosanna Xia
The bronze plaque was installed last February to acknowledge the dark history of a Southern California beach city that ran a Black family out of town, shattering their haven for Black beachgoers. Now that plaque is gone.

Manhattan Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating the nearly year-old plaque from Bruce’s Beach that was stolen this week — stripped from its large plinth.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department was made aware of the missing plaque Monday afternoon and opened an investigation, said Alexandria Latragna, the city’s communication and civic engagement manager.

A Manhattan Beach visitor described the theft as “adding insult to injury.” Rebecca McCullough told KTLA, “The African American community has suffered loss and stealing for so many centuries, and this is just a real disheartening occurrence.”

Manhattan Beach, CA - September 30: Randall Roberson, from Los Angeles, takes a picture a plaque memorializing the park adjacent to Bruce's Beach, the evening that California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 796, authorizing the return of ocean-front land to the Bruce family, at Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach, CA, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Some of the land making up Bruce's Beach was purchased by African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, in 1912, establishing a resort that was open to African Americans. But by the 1920s, racial tensions grew in the beach community and the city condemned the properties. The park was renamed multiple times over the next 80 years and in 2007, was re-named for the Bruce family, responsible for trying to bring change and equality to the city. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Race, reparations and Bruce’s Beach: What you need to know about the story

Gov. Gavin Newsom has authorized the return of property known as Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of a Black couple that had been run out of Manhattan Beach almost a century ago. Catch up on The Times’ coverage.

March 21, 2023

This newly constructed plaque replaced an old one that activists said glossed over the ugly history.

In 1912, Willa Bruce purchased the first of two lots between 26th and 27th streets along the Strand in Manhattan Beach to create a beach resort for the Black community known as Bruce’s Beach. A few more Black families bought and built their own cottages by the sea.

The community was harassed by white neighbors and the Ku Klux Klan, a kind hostility that was common at the time. But when it was clear the harassment didn’t deter the families, Manhattan Beach city officials condemned the neighborhood in 1924 and seized more than two dozen properties through eminent domain. Their reasoning? An urgent need for a public park.

In 2020, local activists created a petition and demanded that the city make a new plaque, issue a public statement and give the land back to the Bruce family.

Manhattan Beach commenced a review of the history of Bruce’s Beach, and formed a task force to research the city’s wrongdoing. The group’s work resulted in a report outlining the beach’s history, available on the city’s website, as well as the text for the plaque.

The city returned the land to the Bruces’ descendants in July 2022. The family sold it back to L.A. County a few months later for $20 million. In March, the city unveiled the monument and issued an apology.

There new plaque has critics. They say its text still whitewashes the history of Bruce’s Beach.

The Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the theft to contact Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at (310) 802-5123. Information can be provided anonymously through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477; phone lines are encrypted, and calls are not recorded.

The stolen plaque is the latest in a string of troubling robberies that include 100 bronze plaques from the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Carson and plaques ripped off the Fishing Industry Memorial in San Pedro.

CARSON, ALIF. - JAN. 17, 2024. Compton resident Joe Rayford looks at a desecrated columbarium where his mother-in-law is entombed at Lincoln Memoriall Park Cemetery in Carson. The cemetery was recently targeted by thieves who took more than 100 name plaques from final resting places there, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

More than 100 bronze plaques stolen from Carson cemetery; second cemetery hit in area

A Carson cemetery, already in limbo over ownership, had more than 100 bronze plaques stolen by vandals over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Jan. 22, 2024
California
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting, and her first book, “California Against the Sea,” examines the future of our vanishing coastline in the face of rising water.

