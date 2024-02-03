Man drowns in lake outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
A man in his early 20s drowned Friday night in the lake outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, authorities said.
He was seen entering the lake around 9:30 p.m. Friday and did not resurface, Inglewood Police Lt. Cilia Islas said.
A dive team responded and immediately began a search and rescue effort. The man was found shortly before 11 p.m., Islas said. CPR was administered but he was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Islas said it is believed to be an accidental drowning and the identity of the victim has not been released.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual last evening,” according to a statement from SoFi Stadium. “Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
