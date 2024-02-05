Advertisement
California

Photos: Powerful atmospheric river storm pummels California

A person rushes to their car in Malibu. Officials across Southern and Central California are urgently warning residents to prepare as a storm system fueled by an atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Times Photography Wire Services
Chilling rain, swirling gray clouds and blustery winds rolled into Southern California on Sunday as what was anticipated as the strongest storm of the season promised near-record rainfall and flash flooding through Tuesday.

As the slow-moving atmospheric river gathered strength Sunday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight Southern California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Downtown Los Angeles

People attending the Grammy's run between the red carpet and a parking garage as another storm bears down.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

People attending the Grammys run between the red carpet and a parking garage as another storm bears down on Southern California on Sunday night.

(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream on Sunday.

Pasadena

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian huddles in a doorway in heavy rain on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. The rain is supposed to last until Tuesday and cause flooding in many Southern California areas.

Ventura

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Flooding is seen along Camp Chafee Road at Casitas Vista Road on Sunday in Ventura. Officials across Southern and Central California are urgently warning residents to prepare as a storm system fueled by an atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall.

San Jose

(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Workers clear a tree that fell onto a home during heavy wind and rain in San Jose on Sunday.

(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Search and rescue workers investigate a car surrounded by floodwater as heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell on Sunday.

California
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

