UC and CSU extend May 1 deadline to accept admission offers for fall 2024, citing FAFSA delays

The University of California and California State University announced Wednesday they are extending the May 1 deadline for students to accept their admission offers for fall 2024, citing delays applicants are facing in completing a new federal financial aid form.

The extension affects tens of thousands of California students who will be accepted to UC and CSU, largely beginning in March.

A May 15 deadline will apply to first-year students at all nine undergraduate UC campuses; CSU’s deadline is “no earlier” than May 15 for all 23 of its campuses.

A new version of the form, known as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, was unveiled late last year with the promise that it would be simpler to complete and would increase the amount of financial aid available for many students. But significant delays in the federal government’s release of the new form, along with numerous glitches in using it, have created havoc at many high schools, which are reporting a dramatic decline in the number of students who have so far successfully completed the form.

“It’s a disaster,” said Lynda McGee, a counselor at Downtown Magnets High School near the Los Angeles civic center. “The students who will be most hurt are our low-income and first-generation students.”

At Downtown Magnets, which often wins honors from L.A. Unified for high rates of FAFSA completion, only one-third of seniors had completed the form as of Jan. 26 compared with the number on that date last year, according to federal data.

“As a public university, our mission is to keep a world-class education within reach of talented students from a broad range of backgrounds and lived experiences,” Han Mi Yoon-Wu, associate vice provost for undergraduate admissions at the UC Office of the President, said in a statement. “By extending the decision window, we aim to ensure California students, particularly those from low-income and first-generation backgrounds, have the time and space to fully assess their options and, ultimately, unlock college opportunities they might not have thought possible.”

In the case of UC Berkeley only, the new deadline does not yet apply to out-of-state and international first-year undergraduate students, as that campus needs more time to evaluate the situation.

Officials also encouraged students not to give up on the financial aid process.

“Students who have not applied for financial aid are encouraged to do so, as more than 80% of CSU students receive some form of financial aid,” the CSU said in a release.

More than 60% of Cal State undergraduates have their tuition fully covered by aid that does not include loans.

But timing matters. Students will be at a disadvantage for receiving aid if they don’t file their FAFSA by April 2, the university system said.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced that higher education institutions will not begin receiving students’ financial aid information from the FAFSA until mid-March.

UC said the May 15 extension is based on the current FAFSA schedule announced by federal education officials on Jan. 30. If there are new developments or additional delays, UC said, it would reassess its plans, make changes as necessary based on the circumstances, and communicate changes to prospective students and families.

A May 15 commitment deadline for first-year students will allow UC campuses to admit additional students promptly through the waitlist process if needed and not prolong the uncertainty of waitlisted students any longer than necessary, UC said. Officials said students should have ample time to secure housing and visit campuses.

“The University wants to reassure students and their families that despite any FAFSA delays, we remain committed to helping them successfully navigate the financial aid process and access the state, federal and University resources they are entitled to,” Shawn Brick, UC executive director of Student Financial Support, said in a statement.

More than half of UC undergraduates pay no tuition and 70% qualify for grants or scholarships totaling an average of $18,000 per year, thanks to the state’s Cal Grant and Middle Class Scholarship programs, along with university institutional aid.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona acknowledged the problems in a statement Monday even as he defended the form as “transformational.”

“We are determined to get this right,” he said in a statement. “We must, and we will. Our hope is that these steps we’re announcing today are going to go a long way toward helping colleges and universities make the most of the Better FAFSA.”

The Department said such efforts will focus on “lower-resourced schools that may have a smaller number of administrative staff and may utilize older software systems.” These would include historically Black colleges and universities and tribal colleges and universities, according to the Education Department.

The department also encouraged colleges to provide students and families “as much flexibility as possible and as much time as possible to review aid offers to make enrollment decisions.”